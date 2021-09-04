Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.58% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLSP stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

