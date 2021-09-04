Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded to Hold at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBR & Co. cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.
Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
