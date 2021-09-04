Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded to Hold at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBR & Co. cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $4,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

