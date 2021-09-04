Formation Fi (FORM) One Day Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $1.50 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00066277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00141642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00167516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.21 or 0.07941105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,232.14 or 0.99944379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00826601 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

