Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Set at C$2.75 by BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) has been given a C$2.75 price target by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

FOM opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.61 million and a PE ratio of -84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

