Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.