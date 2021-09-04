Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

