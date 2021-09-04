Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 511,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,864. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flowserve stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Flowserve worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

