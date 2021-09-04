Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 10,775 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,852% compared to the average volume of 552 call options.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.25. Five Below has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

