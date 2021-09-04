FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.78

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

