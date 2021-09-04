First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 754,750.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 101,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,340. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62.

