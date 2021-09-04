First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.90

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 2207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $10,464,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

