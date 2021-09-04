First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.