First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $115.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

