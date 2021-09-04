First National Trust Co Buys 430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

