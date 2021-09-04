First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

