First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

