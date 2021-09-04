First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 731.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

