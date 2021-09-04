Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $41.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.