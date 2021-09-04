Financial Survey: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cimarex Energy and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $75.76, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 4.72 -$1.97 billion $1.39 51.47 Sow Good $470,000.00 29.19 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

