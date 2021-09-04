Financial Review: Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Ashland Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ashland Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Ashland Global has a consensus target price of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Ashland Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Ashland Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.29 Ashland Global $2.33 billion 2.45 -$508.00 million $2.80 33.55

Ecovyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashland Global. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashland Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Ashland Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Ashland Global 7.60% 7.72% 3.56%

Summary

Ashland Global beats Ecovyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The Consumer Specialties segment comprises of life sciences, personal care & household. The Industrial Specialties segment comprises of specialty additives and performance adhesives. The Other segment include intermediates and solvents. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington. DE.

