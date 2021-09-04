Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Sells 997 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

