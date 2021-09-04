Financial Contrast: Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) vs. Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt 1 4 0 0 1.80

Volatility & Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.78 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Etn. Fr. Colruyt $11.60 billion 0.66 $485.07 million N/A N/A

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Aiadvertising on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. The Wholesale and FoodService segment supplies wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants. The Other Activities segment comprises filling stations, printing and document management, and alternative energy. The company was founded by Franz Colruyt in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

