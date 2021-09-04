Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.88. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.