Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,500,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

