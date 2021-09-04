Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $9,022,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

GPN stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

