Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 39.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.84.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

