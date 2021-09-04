Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 934 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $112.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

