Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New £108 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £106.10 ($138.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £102.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9,551.56. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 7,062 ($92.27) and a 1 year high of £107.25 ($140.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

