Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Shares Down 5.1%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 22,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 171,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FEMY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.45 price target for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Femasys Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $691,755.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,825,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

