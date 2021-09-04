Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.09 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

