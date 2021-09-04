FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

