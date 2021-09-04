FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

