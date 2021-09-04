FDx Advisors Inc. Has $676,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Shares of FICO opened at $467.23 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

