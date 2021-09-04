FDx Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

