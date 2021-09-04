FDx Advisors Inc. Has $582,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

IUSV stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

