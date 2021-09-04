FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200 day moving average is $250.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.