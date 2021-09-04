Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) versus U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Financial Review

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09% U.S. Bancorp 29.83% 15.18% 1.30%

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.41 $58.73 million N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.30 $4.96 billion $3.06 18.35

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and U.S. Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 6 7 0 2.54

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus target price of $62.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

