Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 123,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.