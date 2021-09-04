F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

