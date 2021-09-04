Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.74 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $191.33 million and approximately $38.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,206,077 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.