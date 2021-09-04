Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

