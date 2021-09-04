Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.55.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

