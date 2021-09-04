Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.04 and last traded at C$9.08. 449,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 743,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

