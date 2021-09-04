Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $278.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.00. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.