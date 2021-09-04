Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 218,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

