Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average is $276.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

