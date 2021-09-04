Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

