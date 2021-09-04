Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

