Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,648 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

