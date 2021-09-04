Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,402 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 194,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

